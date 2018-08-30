FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - A Fort Knox soldier who rescued a man from a tractor-trailer engulfed in flames is receiving a high military honor.

Sgt. 1st Class Mario King rescued the man along a highway in Rockcastle County on Mother's Day. The truck had jackknifed, turned over and burst into flames when King entered the cabin and pulled the driver out.

King is a career adviser with U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox. He will be given the Soldier's Medal at a ceremony on Sept. 7. The Army says the award is the highest peacetime medal that the secretary of the Army can bestow upon a soldier.

The truck driver, Doug Bowling, will speak at the ceremony. Bowling suffered broken ribs and smoke inhalation, and King was not injured.

