LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fort Knox has been selected for a new Army headquarters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the news on Tuesday.

Officials say Fort Knox will be the fourth corps headquarters location activated and will be called Fifth Corps (V Corps).

“Fort Knox has proven itself as a leader in our nation’s armed forces time and again, and I’m delighted to announce Secretary McCarthy and General McConville answered my call to station V Corps headquarters in Kentucky,” Senator McConnell said in a statement. “As the Army continues modernizing its force structure to counter evolving global threats, Fort Knox is best choice to meet our urgent national defense needs. With its unmatched level of community support, Fort Knox will offer V Corps a warm welcome.

This evening, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed to his office in the U.S. Capitol the Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy (on left) and the Chief of Staff of the Army General James McConville (on right). Utilizing his role as Majority Leader, McConnell raised Kentucky’s priorities to the highest levels of the federal government.

They say the new headquarters was urgently needed to fulfill National Defense Strategy requirements and support American forces and operations in Europe.

The new headquarters is expected to bring an additional 635 soldiers which would mean an uptick to Fort Knox's local economy.

Officals say the Fifth Corps will be activated by fall 2020. .

