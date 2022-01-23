Military authorities investigate after Fort Knox police shoot, kill man attempting to run over officers

The 41-year-old man, police said, breached a gate and led officers on a pursuit through the military reservation and was killed when he tried to ram into officers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fort Knox Police are investigating a shooting involving their officers that ended in a man’s death early Sunday.

According to a news release, the ordeal began Saturday night when officers responded to reports of a suspicious man near the Fort Knox post Visitor’s Center.

When officers arrived at the location, they said the man fled in his vehicle onto the Fort Knox military reservation.

Three officers followed in suit, alleging the man was attempting to hit their vehicles with his own. That pursuit ended just east of the city of Fort Knox.

Officials said when the car was stopped, officers tried to diffuse the situation for 90 minutes before the man attempted to ram and run over them. That moment led to officers shooting the man around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

The 41-year-old man, who has no ties to the military, has not been identified and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Knox officials said although a motive is unclear, there is no initial indication the incident was extremist or terrorist related.

The officers involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome. It’s being handled by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

If you have any information related to this incident that can help authorities, you are asked to contact the CID at (502) 624-6332.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.