LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four sisters, born in Lexington and Louisville to the same mother but adopted out as infants are trying to reunite as adults but they need your help.



Every story has its start.



"I don't remember ever not knowing that I was adopted. That wasn't even a thing. I was taught that I was special because they go to choose me- it wasn't a big deal”, Kristen Cornett said.



Cornett's start was in Lexington, where she matched with a family as an infant.



"I never really felt when I was growing up that anything was missing”, Cornett said.



She didn't know anything about her biological parents or siblings until she was a young adult.



Cornett explained, "in the 90's I found out that I was able to petition the state of Kentucky to do a search for my biological parents so I did that, and I found her, and she wanted to be found."



After finding her biological mom, Cornett was connected with a half-sister Amy.

"We've all known each other now- me, my birth mother and Amy or about 20 years”, Cornett said.



Since the meeting, the sisters have shared big life moments like Amy’s wedding and Kristen’s 30th birthday party.

At this point in her story, Cornett thought she knew about all the key characters.



"There was a daughter born in '72 which we never found, a daughter born in '74 which is me, and then another one born in '77 which is Amy and she was supposed to be the last”, Cornett explained.

But, like every good story, there was a twist. It came in January, nearly one year after Cornett did a 23andMe kit.

That twist is named Jill Reverman. She did her 23andMe kit earlier this year.

"It said meet your relatives so I clicked on it expecting to see third and fourth and fifth cousins and then it popped up with Kristen's first initial and last name and it said half-sister”, Reverman said.



It took a minute for the words to sink in.



Reverman said, "I just kind of froze." She was adopted as an infant in Louisville and raised as an only child so sister was a word she had only dreamed of.



"I took one look at her picture and I just burst into tears”, she remembered.



Reverman sent a note to Cornett, invited her to connect.

"When I found Kristen I thought well this is my half-sister and then she had so much more to tell me”, Reverman said.

Cornett added, "I was like wait- there are more of us."



Cornett connected Reverman to their other half-sister Amy and the three met in Louisville for the first time last month.



"We both have brown hair, green eyes”, Cornett shared.

"Were both nail biters. We all suffer from motion sickness”, Reverman added.

"We've had these weird bouts of like excessive amounts of tonsillitis and strep throat in our life”, Cornett said.



The sisters shared so much and made a promise to keep sharing for years to come.



Cornett said, "we made a commitment to each other that we have to try to get together at least once a year. We have to do that."



The sisters say they’re thankful to have found each but their search is far from over.

They're still looking for one more sister- a fourth. She would be the oldest of the girls.

"She doesn't know that she has any siblings because we were all born after her. So I feel like if she knew she had siblings she would have searched. But she doesn't, she doesn't know”, Cornett said.



This is where YOU come in.

The sisters want you to take a close look at them…

"Do you know anybody who looks like us? Because if you do and they happen to be born in October of 1972 it could be our missing sister”, Cornett said.



You could help them find their missing piece and finish the story of these long- lost sisters.



"We would just love to meet her."



Here is some more information about the missing sister:

She was born on October 16, 1972, at St. Joseph Hospital here in Louisville at 6: 42 p.m.

She was placed for adoption through Kentucky Baptist Board of Childcare.

If you know someone matching this description Shay would love to help put you in touch with her sisters. You can reach out to her here.

