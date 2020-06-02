LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our great friend and former WHAS TV Anchor/Reporter Rachel Platt is going into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Rachel wrapped up her journalism career in Dec. 2018 after 29 years at WHAS 11. She joins several WHAS TV legends like Cawood Ledford, Milton Metz and Phyllis Knight in the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.

Rachel got to know Phyllis in the final years of her life. Knight was an innovator at a time when few women were appearing on television.

She was the first woman to have her own TV show in Louisville in the 1950’s. She tackled tough issues like depression, suicide and sex education. Rachel told us she’s thrilled to be inducted this year along with four other women. She says she’ll never forget Knight, “To be in the company of a woman I admire is humbling. I became good friends with her. She was a trailblazer. When she was pregnant they would take close up views of her back in that time. But she made such a difference in people’s lives. I never forgot it. This is the icing on the cake.”

In her job at the Frazier History Museum as Director of Community Engagement, Rachel has been busy planning the celebration of the centennial of the suffrage movement in 2020.

WHAS11 Doug Proffitt

It was the fight that gave women the right to vote in the late 19th century. The Hall of Fame has many women in its ranks, but this is the largest class of women since it began in 1980.

Rachel embodies the great tradition of WHAS TV journalism and community service. She’s also just a fantastic person who gave 150% every day to find the truth, get the facts right, and be honest with you, our viewers.

That’s why we’re proud to say Congratulations---Hall of Fame Rachel!

The ceremony is being held from Noon- 2pm on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at the new UK Gatton Student Center, 212A Grand Ballroom, 160 Avenue of Champions, UK Campus Lexington.

