LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former vice president of a credit union serving Louisville Metro Police officers has been sentenced to eleven years in prison.

Court documents say back in July, 46-year-old Josephine Crowe pleaded guilty to fraud.



She was charged with financial institution fraud and identity theft.



She took more than $3,000,000 over four years from the Louisville Police Officer's Credit Union.



Officials say, Crowe started her crimes around Jan. 2013 and continued them through Nov. 2017.



They say during that time she stole cash from the credit union's vault and teller drawers.





