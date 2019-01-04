LOUISVILLE, Ky. - U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine spoke to an audience at the McConnell Center Monday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other state politicians joined for the event.

Kaine focused much of his speech on his experiences in public service. He's spent time as a vice presidential candidate, state senator, governor, and also city mayor.

He also spoke about climate change when asked what issue he's frustrated congress isn't fully tackling.

Kaine also said he feels his unfinished business in his political career is addressing gun violence. Kaine served as Virginia governor in the aftermath of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting.

"Whether it's a mass shooting at Virginia Tech, or a domestic violence incident or a kid finds a gun and goes off and kills his sibling, or a suicide that wouldn't have happened or could've been averted but a gun made it fatal. There's just too much of this," Kaine said.

Members of the audience also asked the senator questions, one of which was "could you speak to impeachment talks right now on how you think the senate and congress should respond?"

Kaine said he believes the investigation should be released publicly in its entirety.

"I'm actually quite confident that the report in total will get out. Why? Because you can't keep a secret in Washington," he said.

The Virginia senator has also endured the pain of winning the popular vote but losing the Electoral College, which denied him the vice presidency.

But the Virginia Democrat on Monday downplayed the prospects of abolishing the Electoral College.

RELATED: Protesters interrupt McConnell remarks at Kentucky event

Speaking at the University of Louisville, Kaine flatly said that getting rid of the Electoral College isn't going to happen because it would require a constitutional change. He said the proposal couldn't overcome the "really onerous requirement" of being ratified by an overwhelming majority of states. He says smaller states "really like" the Electoral College.

RELATED: Former VP candidate Tim Kaine to speak in Louisville

The idea has gained traction among Democrats, since Hillary Clinton netted nearly 3 million more votes in 2016 than Republican Donald Trump, yet lost the Electoral College and therefore the White House. Kaine was Clinton's running mate.