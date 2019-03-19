LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine will be in Kentucky next month to speak at the University of Louisville.

Kaine, a Democratic U.S. Senator from Virginia, will speak as part of the McConnell Center's Distinguished Speaker Series.

Kaine ran on the ticket with Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has been a senator since 2012. He was also governor of Virginia from 2006 to 2010.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and university President Neeli Bendapudi will join Kaine on stage.

The free, public discussion begins at 9 a.m. in the Student Activities Center on April 1.

Visitors must request individual tickets online at McConnellCenter.org.