If you're at one of the watch parties Saturday for the UofL game, that tall guy blocking your view of the TV may be a former UofL player himself. Cardinal basketball alums like Milt Wagner, Wiley Brown, Robbie Valentine, Chris West, David Robinson and Judge Derwin Webb will be helping a local charity during the watch party at Bearno's by the Bridge. A few of them stopped by Great Day Live with George Timmering from Bearno's to give more details. The UofL game-watch party is Saturday, September 1, 2018, at 8 PM at Bearno's by the Bridge, next to the KFC Yum Center. Milt Wagner, Wiley Brown, Robbie Valentine, Chris West, David Robinson and Judge Derwin Webb will be there. The event is a fundraiser for the American Red Cross.

