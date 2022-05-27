Former UK football coach arrested in Lexington

According to the arrest citation, Hal Mumme was arrested Friday morning for second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former UK head football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning around 12:30.

According to the arrest citation, he is being charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

Mumme was at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Lexington when he was arrested.

Police say he was asked to leave multiple times but refused to leave the building. They also say he got violent when they tried to physically arrest and remove him.

He's due in court on Friday afternoon.

Mumme was head coach at UK from 1997-2000 and had a 20-26 record in four seasons with the Wildcats.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.