LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A former student is suing Kentucky State University after sexual harassment allegations.

The student is identified as John Doe in the lawsuit filed Thursday.

The suit claims KSU did little to address multiple complaints by Jane Doe in October of 2017.

“They're supposed to take these things seriously and waiting months to investigate when somebody does complain about it is not okay,” said Shannon Fauver, attorney for John Doe.

The lawsuit claims university employee Justin Mathis sent inappropriate messages to John Doe while the two had to share a room during a recruiting trip in Washington D.C.

“Things like you have a nice (explicative), and stuff like that, or I saw you naked,” Fauver explained.

The lawsuit also mentions a different incident, where John Doe had an online conversation with someone who was a professor at KSU. As soon as John Doe found that out, he told the professor to stop contacting him, but the messages continued according to documents.

Fauver told WHAS 11 News that the complaints were not addressed until nearly six months later.

“From what I can tell, they didn't investigate that either until his mother mentioned something and then they investigated that, but not the incident in D.C.,” she said.

KSU sent this statement to WHAS 11 News:

The safety and care of our students is a top priority at Kentucky State University. All allegations from students, faculty and staff are taken seriously from their initial report. In the pending litigation, the University moved swiftly to investigate upon initial notification, resulting in appropriate actions.

Kentucky State University remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing our mission.

WHAS 11 News has not received a response concerning Mathis’ employment status, but we did not see his name listed under the full faculty roster online.

The documents said John Doe left KSU during his junior year because the alleged harassment caused too much emotional distress, fear, anxiety and trauma.

