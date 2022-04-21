Former President Trump scheduled to attend Kentucky Derby fundraiser

The super PAC “MAGA, Again!” is hosting this event. It is $75,000 per person and $150,000 per couple to attend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to come to this year’s Kentucky Derby according to an invitation tweeted out by New York Times Reporter Maggie Haberman.

The super PAC “MAGA, Again!” is hosting a fundraiser in which Trump is scheduled to attend. It is $75,000 per person and $150,000 per couple to attend.

Trump is set to appear a fundraiser his super PAC is holding at the Kentucky Derby, in McConnell’s state pic.twitter.com/2tYc7r8E6x — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2022

Mac Brown, head of the Kentucky Republican Party, said he’s unaware of this fundraiser.

“If President Trump chooses to go to the Derby I hope he chooses to enjoy it like every other Kentuckian enjoying it in person. I believe there are a number of young Republicans in the party who can make the Republican Party exciting again,” said Brown.

Darren Rogers, senior director of media services with Churchill Downs, couldn’t comment on if this is being held on Churchill Downs property.

“Every year, many high profile individuals choose to attend the Kentucky Derby, including prominent political figures,” said Rogers. “We do not comment on or confirm the attendance of individual guests or those holding private events not coordinated by Churchill Downs.”