LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Oldham County teacher accused of having sex with a student last year is now challenging the state law.

Greg Simms, who represents Haley Reed, says they filed the motion 10 days ago.

This comes after she was charged with multiple accounts of rape, sodomy and unlawful exchange with a minor.

Reed and her attorney are now asking for those charges to be dropped.

According to police, Reed admitted to engaging in sex acts with a student about 8 times between April 1 and June 1 in 2018.

Simms says there is a gray area in the law, something that should not be so unclear.

He explains under Kentucky state law, someone who is over the age of 16 and under the age of 18 can consent to sexual contact. But another law says it’s felonious to engage in any sort of sexual act.

“What we want is conformity, uniformity of the law and we want the judge that’s handling this case, obviously, to strike that portion of the law and declare it to be unconstitutional – because it is,” Simms said.

Simms says this case differs because of the nature of the ages and how the relationships spans out, exposing holes in the law.

