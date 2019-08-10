LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Buechel firefighters have about one month to get in some special training.

A building set to be remodeled as a senior living facility is now a fire-simulation area.

It's a 4-story building on Buechel Bank Road.

Jordan Yuodis says they've got crews rotating from all over the county to hone their skills. Yuodis says they really never get buildings of this size to have free-range training.

RELATED: The Battle After the Blaze: An invisible threat turning deadly for firefighters

RELATED: The Battle After the Blaze: Changing the way we fight fires

RELATED: Battle After The Blaze: Families fight for line of duty death benefits

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.