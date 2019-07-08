CLARK CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A former New Albany middle school cheer coach accused of taking more than $1,200 from the team was arrested on Aug. 7.

Erin Bryson was arrested in Clark County on outstanding Floyd County charges of forgery and theft, eight felony charges in total.

She was the coach for less than a year at Scribner Middle School. Bryson is accused of taking exactly $1,241.92.

According to an arrest warrant, the school resource officer was approached by one of the first victims in January 2019. When the officer started digging, court documents show he believed Bryson started taking money as early as June 2018.

The victim reportedly told the officer, Bryson was given a $100 check for the Scribner Cheer Program, claiming Bryson altered the check by writing her own name on the "Pay to the Order Of" line.

According to the documents, a few months later, another parent claimed Bryson forged her name on a $95 check that was made out to the cheer team. Five more parents came forward. Those parents reached out to WHAS11 with their concerns in February. Shortly after WHAS11 reporters started digging, Bryson turned in her resignation letter and left the team.

The affidavit shows the school started its own investigation after Scribner's athletic director was told about the accusations.