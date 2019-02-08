NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A former New Albany cheer coach is accused of taking more than $1,200 from the team.

Erin Bryson was the cheer coach at Scribner Middle School in New Albany for a little less than a year. Bryson is facing eight felony charges--seven for forgery and one for theft. The affidavit states there are seven victims in the case.

Several parents reached out to WHAS11 in February accusing the then-coach of taking the children's fundraising money and putting it into her own pocket. That is what led up to the arrest warrant that was issued, July 26.



Bryson started working as the cheer coach for the middle school in May 2018.

According to an arrest warrant, the school resource officer was approached by one of the first victims in January 2019. When the officer started digging, court documents show he believed Bryson started taking money as early as June 2018.

The victim reportedly told the officer, Bryson was given a $100 check for the Scribner Cheer Program, claiming Bryson altered the check by writing her own name on the "Pay to the Order Of" line.

According to the documents, a few months later, another parent claimed Bryson forged her name on a $95 check that was made out to the cheer team. Five more parents came forward. Those parents reached out to WHAS11 with their concerns in February. Shortly after WHAS11 reporters started digging, Bryson turned in her resignation letter and left the team.

The affidavit shows the school started its own investigation after Scribner's athletic director was told about the accusations.

Bryson is accused of taking $1,241.92. The former cheer coach has allegedly not returned any of the athletic director's calls or emails.



In a statement, New Albany police chief, Todd Bailey said:

"The New Albany Police Department found cause due to citizen complaints to look into this matter. After a thorough investigation charges were filed through the court and this matter is awaiting resolution."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.