PROSPECT, Ky. — A former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series owner was found floating in the Ohio River.

Lonnie Troxell's body was pulled out of the water Tuesday night near Captain's Quarters Marina. Police believe Troxell possibly fell into the river after suffering some kind of medical episode.

"It was all happening at once," resident near Captain's Quarters Marina, Brooke Besener said. "There was actually people over there searching."

A group of people went looking for Troxell Tuesday afternoon. Troxell's wife shared his image on Facebook to spread the word. "He is our loving husband, father and friend. Help us bring him home," she wrote on Facebook.

"It was really unsettling when we saw all the cop cars show up because we assumed that they found a body," Besener said.

The Coroner's Office report lists Troxell's home address as the marina. People who live there say he lived on a boat. Troxell's wife listed a boat at that marina for sale on Facebook in May.

