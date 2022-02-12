Former Mt. Washington fire chief Gayle Troutman dies

Officials say Chief Troutman passed away on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Mt. Washington Fire Protection District is mourning the loss of their former chief.

Chief Gayle Troutman passed away on Friday, according to representatives from the department.

He spent more than 30 years as a member of the fire department and his last 21 as fire chief.

The lauded former chief is being credited for being one of the corner stones laying the foundation of where department is today.

Officials said Troutman served the Mt. Washington community with “pride and integrity.”

Funeral arrangements for Troutman have not yet been announced.

