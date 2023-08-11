Former Moore High School basketball coach suing JCPS Board of Education

Richard Gatewood was fired after being charged with assault in February 2023, but a grand jury didn't find enough evidence to indict him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Moore High School basketball coach is suing the JCPS Board of Education for wrongful termination.

Richard Gatewood was fired after being charged with assault in February 2023, but a grand jury didn't find enough evidence to indict him.

In the lawsuit, Gatewood said he was breaking up a fight between his son at the high school's gym.

According to court documents, he says he didn't hit his son but did have to grab him to bring the situation under control. Because of the charges, Gatewood was fired from his position as the boys head basketball coach.

Now, he's is suing the district for monetary damages saying he was in the right.

