LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are few things Kentuckians love more than a good bourbon – who doesn’t love dogs?

Former WHAS meteorologist Beth Andrews has released a book of photography, showcasing the relationships between dogs and their bourbon industry owners.

Andrews says it took her 5 years to gather all the different things needed to put the book together and just like a fine bourbon, she hopes the book makes its audience warm and tingly inside.

“When they read the book, I hope they feel bourbon has a heart and people in the industry have a heart and that shows through how wonderfully treated these dogs are,” she said.

Beth Andrews

WHAS-TV

Some of the stars of the book made an appearance Saturday afternoon to sign “pawtographs” for their admiring public.

A portion of the proceeds from Bourbon Tails: The Dogs of Bourbon Country will go to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Click here for more information on the book.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

►Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.