LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are few things Kentuckians love more than a good bourbon – who doesn’t love dogs?
Former WHAS meteorologist Beth Andrews has released a book of photography, showcasing the relationships between dogs and their bourbon industry owners.
Andrews says it took her 5 years to gather all the different things needed to put the book together and just like a fine bourbon, she hopes the book makes its audience warm and tingly inside.
“When they read the book, I hope they feel bourbon has a heart and people in the industry have a heart and that shows through how wonderfully treated these dogs are,” she said.
Some of the stars of the book made an appearance Saturday afternoon to sign “pawtographs” for their admiring public.
A portion of the proceeds from Bourbon Tails: The Dogs of Bourbon Country will go to the Kentucky Humane Society.
