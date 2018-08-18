LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A local firefighter has died after losing his battle with cancer.

The Jefferson County Fire Service said 51-year-old Captain Richard Gossman, of the former McMahan Fire District, died Saturday.

Gossman’s career spanned more than 32 years until he medically retired in 2016.

Officials say his volunteer service was highlighted on the Jefferson County Fire Service program, “In the Line of Fire” in 2007.

He is survived by his wife and children.

Gossman's last wishes was to increase public awareness of the cancer epidemic among firefighters.

Officials say Gossman’s death marks the 8th firefighter to die from cancer within the past three years and the 5th Jefferson County firefighter whose cancer death is believed to be job-related.

They do expect his death to be ruled a Line of Duty death under the Kentucky Presumptive Firefighter Cancer Legislation.

Visitation is set for the Aug. 20 at Ratterman Funeral Home located at 3800 Bardstown Road from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral for family, friends and fire service personnel will take place at the same location Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.

