Former Louisville Urban League president, organization argue about allowing lawsuit to continue

Both sides made their case to a judge Thursday, who will review the case law and decide whether the lawsuit will continue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville Urban League (LUL) president Kish Cumi Price and lawyers for the LUL argued before a judge Thursday about whether the former CEO's lawsuit should continue.

"The only thing that happened, your honor, is she started asking the wrong questions," Price's lawyer Tom Coffey said.

"That's when they fired her. In direct response to her trying to fulfill her obligations," Coffey said.

Price alleges she found indications of wrongdoing and many things that made her question the financial ethics of the LUL during her brief time as CEO. Among these are claims that the league was "out of compliance with its federal health grants", was slow building homes the Sisters of Nazareth had paid for, that the league and Norton Sports and Learning Campus were not operating as two separate nonprofits and more.

The league has strongly denounced these claims, saying that Price lists no actual evidence in her lawsuit, she cannot prove anyone coerced her into breaking any laws and the league flat out didn't break any laws.

"Her personal feelings about it do not create a cause of action. She is asking the court to find her feelings supportive of a cause of action," Alina Klimkina, a lawyer representing the LUL, said.

A central part of the league's arguments why the lawsuit should be thrown out is that there is "no employment nexus" in her claim. Lawyers say the state laws Price is citing have nothing to do with termination of employees, and also the supposed financial issues and her termination are not related.

"It's a shame your honor that you've had to spend your time and the court's resources on this case," Klimkina said in her final remarks to the judge Thursday.

The league says a Kentucky court has never allowed a lawsuit this broad to continue, but Coffey says there is no precedent to stop the suit either. He also suggested the league is very insulated from open records requests and more, and the judge should feel a duty to let the suit continue so that more evidence can be uncovered in discovery.

"Places like the Urban League are granted a lot of deference. But it comes at a price. You can't fire Dr. Price because she's trying to do the right thing. You can't do that. And you're exactly right your Honor, they never articulated why they fired her --after four months," Coffey said.

Judge Melissa Logan Bellows didn't give any timeline when she might issue a final decision. She also hinted whatever she decides, it will likely be appealed.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.