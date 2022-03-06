No comment from LMPD amid lawsuit from former detective

In the lawsuit, Christopher Palombi says his time with the Army and assignments within LMPD led him to experience PTSD symptoms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Detective is suing the department so he can get his job back, claiming the department fired him despite his post-traumatic stress disorder.

In the lawsuit, Christopher Palombi says his time with the Army and assignments within LMPD led him to experience PTSD symptoms.

At one point, Palombi’s attorney, Thomas Clay, says his client’s condition deteriorated to the point he allegedly made threats to other officers.

The lawsuit claims Palombi was told he could seek inpatient treatment and then be temporarily assigned to another unit.

However, he was fired when he returned home according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Palombi is seeking damages and wants to be reinstated to his former position.

It is LMPD’s policy to not comment on pending litigation.

