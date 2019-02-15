LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Former UofL football player Kemari Averett is seeking to clear his name.

He's accused of rape but he has not been found guilty of that accusation.

Averett’s attorney said a lawsuit will be filed on Feb. 15 against the school, university officials, and the female student who accused him.

RELATED: UofL’s suspended tight end under investigation for rape

The complaint claims Averett was denied due process and equal protection under the 14th Amendment.

Averett was removed as a player on the football team and expelled as a student at the university.

RELATED: UofL's Kemari Averett released on home incarceration after allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.