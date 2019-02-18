LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former University of Louisville football player will not be indicted on rape charges.

A grand jury has decided there was not enough evidence to bring forth those charges.

Kemari Averett was barred from the campus after allegations of rape and sexual abuse by a student surfaced.

RELATED: Former Louisville football player seeking to clear name of rape accusations

He filed a lawsuit against the University of Louisville and his accuser claiming constitutional rights violations, defamation of character and gender discrimination.

Averett is seeking $15 million in damages.