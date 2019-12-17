LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former GardaWorld armored truck driver, Mark Nicholas Espinosa, has been sentenced to 37 months imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $932,285.22 in restitution, for five charges related to the theft of more than $900,000 from the vehicle.

“When the FBI, LMPD, and U.S. Attorney’s Office collaborate as partners, the people of Louisville are the beneficiaries and thieves such as Mr. Espinosa pay the price,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.

Espinosa was charged by a Louisville Grand Jury in February 2019 with theft from a common carrier, bank robbery, interstate transportation of stolen money, monetary transactions involving stolen money, and money laundering.

On Dec. 5, 2018, Espinosa was working with a partner in a bullet-proof armored truck, collecting money from various Louisville businesses.

The duo arrived at the Jefferson Mall, and Espinosa's partner told Espinosa that he would pick up cash from customers inside the Mall and that Espinosa should drive the truck and meet him at the exit on the other side of the Mall.

When Espinosa's partner finished his pick-ups and exited the Mall, Espinosa was not there.

Shortly thereafter the Garda World truck was found abandoned in the Mall parking lot. Espinosa was missing, but his gun, backpack, and cell phone battery were located inside the truck. Also missing was $932,285.22 in cash from the back of the truck.

Espinosa stole the money and fled Kentucky to Connecticut, driving through Ohio and Pennsylvania, in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Espinosa was ultimately arrested in Connecticut, living under the name Sam Smith, and $892,737.89 was found in Espinosa's Connecticut apartment.

