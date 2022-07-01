Former LMPD lieutenant's lawsuit against Metro Government dismissed

Aubrey Gregory sued Metro Government because he had been demoted from major to lieutenant. He retired in July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky judge dismissed a former Louisville Metro Police lieutenant's lawsuit against Metro Government.

Aubrey Gregory sued Metro Government because he had been demoted from major to lieutenant. He retired in July.

The reason for his demotion is because of his use of a racial slur during training.

The lawsuit claimed he used the n-word during a class on "isms" like racism and sexism.

In the lawsuit, Gregory claimed two other African Americans who he said also used the slur were not disciplined.

He sued to restore his former rank "among other damages."

Metro Council members were concerned when they saw the lack of paper trail leading up to his demotion.

Police Chief Erika Shields said the police chief doesn't need "proof, reasoning or even a full investigation when demoting an appointed officer."

