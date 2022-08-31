Former Lieutenant Colonel of KSP convicted of theft of government property

Michael Crawford was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Former Lieutenant Colonel of Kentucky State Police (KSP), 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown, Ky., was convicted on Tuesday by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to KSP.

In 2016, according to evidence at trial, Crawford conspired with John Goble, the former coroner of Scott County, and Mitch Harris, KSP armorer, to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to KSP, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, Crawford’s co-defendant Goble previously pleaded guilty to a related conspiracy between the same individuals to misappropriate 187 cases of KSP ammunition, valued at approximately $40,000, which was stored in the basement of Goble’s office.

Crawford and Goble were indicted federally in March 2021, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and KSP.

Crawford is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13, 2022. He faces up five years in prison and a maximum of a $250,000 fine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

However, any sentence will be imposed by the court after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

