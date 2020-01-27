LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 20 years, Kobe Bryant dazzled fans on the hardwood. Former Kentucky star Derek Anderson had one of the best views.

"His mentality was different," Anderson said. "He shot a lot but I think his mindset was he thought they were all going in."

Anderson played 11 seasons in the NBA, splitting his career among seven teams. Whenever his teams would meet Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, Anderson said he would often draw the tough assignment of guarding Bryant.

"Every night that I played against him, I knew what I was in for," he said. "He reminded me one day, he said, 'We were both drafted 13th,' and I never knew he even knew that."

Bryant's death Sunday shocked the world. At just 41-years-old, many, including Anderson, thought the Lakers legend was just getting started.

"I felt it was not going to be true because knowing him, I would have figured he would have gotten up," Anderson said. "I said he'll survive, he'll make it through."

Bryant's legacy went beyond just the NBA as he inspired a generation of young ballplayers with his laser-like accuracy on the court and his laser-like focus in the gym.

"If you want to pay the respect, go out there and bust your tail, because you don't get to be his stature of a basketball player by not playing hard every single night," Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz said.

Bryant was also known as an ambassador of the women's game, often seen supporting and coaching his daughters, including Gianna, 13, who also died in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Bryant and eight other people.

The father-daughter duo had recently visited Louisville commit Hailey van Lith, with Bryant posting a photo of the group flashing the Louisville "L" sign. In an Instagram post, van Lith wrote in part, "I can only be thankful God gave me time to build a friendship and mentorship with both of you. Never have I seen a passion for life burn so bright in two individuals. Thank you for changing my life."

Despite his many accolades on the court, which included five NBA championships, an NBA MVP Award and two NBA Finals MVPs, Bryant's favorite role came off the hardwood - as a father.

"It's not what he's done for basketball, man," Walz said. It's about family. It's about family."

"Loving people and being kind to people, you need to do every day," Anderson said. "Don't wait."

A vigil is planned in remembrance of Bryant for Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the Big Four Bridge.

