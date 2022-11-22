Former Kentucky governor, businessman John Y. Brown Jr. dies at 88

Brown is best known for building the Kentucky Fried Chicken brand into a multi-million dollar, worldwide fast-food chain.

KENTUCKY, USA — Former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. has died, according to his family. He was 88 years old.

Brown served as the commonwealth's governor from 1979 to 1983. During that period, he was married to Phyllis George, a former Miss America.

He is best known for building the Kentucky Fried Chicken brand into a multi-million dollar, worldwide fast-food chain.

Brown and his first wife, Ellie, owned the Kentucky Colonels, the former basketball team once based in Louisville. The couple later owned the Boston Celtics.

In a statement, Brown's family said:

"Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, 'I have never been so happy.'”

Current Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, has ordered that all state flags be lowered to half-staff in Brown's honor.

"Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky," Beshear said.

The former governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

