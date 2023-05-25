Former JCPS teacher granted shock probation after being convicted for child porn

James Miller will now serve five years of supervised probation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher has been granted shock probation after being convicted for child porn.

James Miller, a former DuPont Manual High School teacher, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor back in December 2022.

Court documents show Miller admitted to filming a 10 year old undressing while he, the child, and the child's mother were staying at a Louisville hotel in 2021.

The videos were discovered by the victim’s mother on Miller's phone in December 2021 according to court records.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, shock probation is when the convicted felon is sentenced to prison for roughly 30 to 180 days where they then serve the remainder of their prison term on probation in the community.

Miller was sentenced 3 years in prison, but was released after less than five months in prison. According to court documents, he will now serve five years of supervised probation.

