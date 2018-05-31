LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former LMPD officer and school resource officer with JCPS has been found not guilty of assaulting a 13-year-old.

Jonathan Hardin was facing charges of assault, wanton endangerment, and official misconduct. The charges stem from an incident in January 2015 which was captured on surveillance video. It shows Hardin choke a student at Olmsted Academy North after that student knocked him over.

Hardin was fired from Louisville Metro Police after the incident.

