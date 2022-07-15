From appliances to desserts | Former GE Appliances CEO opening new, sweet business

The dessert-centric shop brought Larry Johnston back to Louisville after a long stint working for the grocery chain Albertsons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Former CEO of General Electric Appliances is taking on a sweeter business adventure.

Larry Johnston is now the chairman of The Peach Cobbler Factory off Bardstown Road.

The dessert-centric shop brought Johnston back to Louisville after a long stint working for the grocery chain Albertsons. He even asked famed GE Chairman Jack Welch to transfer from Paris, France to Louisville.

"I decided I want to invest in something fun and really great for families of people. And I found The Peach Cobbler Factory, and I'm now co-owner with my partner, Greg George. And in less than one year, we already have commitments for 175 stores in 19 states across the country," Johnston said.

The Peach Cobbler Factory will offer 12 different kinds of cobbler and 12 banana puddings -- so there's a little something for everyone.

Johnston said that he's always been a Louisville guy, and that this was the next step to bring him back.

Johnston said he and the location Owner Justin Gray, who used to work in the auto industry, never thought they would be in the dessert business.

"I wanted to be in a business where customers left happy and they were excited every time they came in," Gray said. "That was completely different from what I was used to and that's what led me here."

The Peach Cobbler Factory joins stores in at least six other states.

