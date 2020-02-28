LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville Metro Corrections Officer David Schwartz is now going to prison for two years.

A federal judge handed down that sentence after Schwartz pleaded guilty to several federal charges including violating rights of an inmate and writing false reports.

Those charges stem from a 2018 incident captured on video showing Schwartz punch a handcuffed inmate, Terry Whitehead.

Schwartz's former sergeant, Donna Gentry, was also sentenced to eight months of home confinement after she pleaded guilty to the same charges. Investigators said Gentry tried to cover up the assault.

A third officer, Devan Edwards, has also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced on March 5.

Whitehead is suing Schwartz, Gentry, and Edwards for the assault.