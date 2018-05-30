FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Former US Congressman Ben Chandler and his Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky joined Governor Matt Bevin's efforts to change the Commonwealth’s Medicaid system.

The recent award of an 1115 waiver will allow for changes that include work or volunteer requirements for the state-funded healthcare system.

Several people have filed lawsuits which are currently in court. Wednesday’s announcement explained how the Medicaid 1115 waiver work is pushing forward.

The announced partnership came as the Bevin administration held a summit with employers, workforce development groups and health care industry officials to discuss how they'll implement the plan across the Commonwealth.

“Mainly what we're announcing today is that we're jumping in with both feet,” explained former US Congressman, Ben Chandler.

Chandler and his Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky announced they've signed on as a partner to Governor Bevin's 1115 Medicaid waiver program known as Kentucky HEALTH.

“We want people to have coverage,” said Governor Matt Bevin. “We want them to have access. We want them to avail themselves of those but ultimately why do we want those things? Because we want better health outcomes. We want a healthier Kentucky, simple as that.”

The waiver changes require many, described as able-bodied Kentuckians, who are enrolled in Medicaid benefits, take part in volunteering, career training or have a job to qualify for benefits. Those requirements have been the focus of lawsuits by those claiming the changes create hardships.

Ben Chandlers insists there's been no effort to change the rules as a way of kicking Kentuckians off of the insurance program.

"Not, at any time, have any of these folks here suggested to us that they're trying to throw people off of Medicaid,” said Chandler. “We are interested, as I have said, I hope I said very, very, clearly in, in keeping more people covered.”

He said that the Foundation will work to help people better understand how to remain eligible for Kentucky HEALTH.

One new aspect will be a primary focus, the ability for Medicaid benefits to pay for substance abuse treatment.

Those interested in Kentucky HEALTH can enroll online now. Starting in July, and through the fall, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services will begin opening career centers to assist enrollees who are looking to meet the job training requirements.

