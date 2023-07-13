Former Christian Academy coach indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes

Clarence Moore allegedly engaged in criminal sexual misconduct with a minor where he gave private basketball lessons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Christian Academy coach has been indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes.

According to court documents, the Jefferson County grand jury returned an indictment against Clarence Moore charging him with unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of rape, four counts of sodomy, four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree.

Documents show that the charges are in relation to events that happened between Nov. 7, 2022 and June 26, 2023.

Moore allegedly engaged in criminal sexual misconduct with an unnamed minor where he gave private basketball lessons.

Court documents reveal that he was ordered by the court to not have any contact with the victim or with any members of the victim's family.

According to Moore's arrest citation, he's also facing charges from the Oldham County Sheriff's Department that include rape, sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor.

He's booked at the Oldham County Detention Center, and his bond is currently set at $50,000.

Moore's arraignment is scheduled for July 24 at 1 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.