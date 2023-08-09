Former CFO of Oldham County Schools suing school district's superintendent

Stephanie Anderson says she was wrongfully terminated.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The former chief financial officer of Oldham County Schools is suing the school district's superintendent.

Former CFO Stephanie Anderson says she was wrongfully terminated.

Anderson's attorney filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education, but specifically Superintendent Jason Radford.

She says Radford tried to coerce her into falsifying salary information.

Anderson also claims they broke the Whistleblower Protection Act, because when she brought up potential fraud it was not addressed or corrected and she was fired instead.

She wants there to be a jury trial in the case.

Here is the full lawsuit:

