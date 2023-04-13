Forest fire in Shepherdsville over a mile wide

Several Kentucky fire departments helped to control the fire. Crews are waiting for the National Guard for a water drop.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are working to put out a forest fire in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Crews got the call around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday night about a fire off of Martin Hill Road near Shepherdsville Road.

The burn site is over a mile wide, according to fire officials.

Several departments are working to put it out, including the Nichols Fire District, Shepherdsville Fire Department, Southeast Bullitt Fire Department, Bullitt County fireifghters, Zoneton Fire Protection District, Fairdale Fire Department and the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District.

Crews are reportedly waiting for the U.S. National Guard for a water drop.

There are currently no injuries or rescues reported in connection to this forest fire, officials say.

