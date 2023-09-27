'Growth is happening': Developers break ground on new luxury apartments in Charlestown

Mayor Treva Hodges said within the last four years, the city has seen record job growth, commercial properties and now residential real estate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — New luxury apartments are heading to Charlestown, Indiana!

On Wednesday, developers broke ground on Forest Edge Apartments -- just 25 minutes away from downtown Louisville.

The complex will have 248 units, with one, two, or three bedroom options. Developers say amenities include a resort style pool, spa, fitness center and a car wash.

Mayor Treva Hodges said the ground breaking not only signifies what's ahead for Charlestown, but how far the city has come.

"This is a place where growth is happening. It's smart growth. It's growth that benefits residents," she said.

Hodges added that's why more developers are investing in Charlestown. She said just within the last four years, the city has seen a record jump in job growth, commercial property and now residential real estate.

Forest Edge Apartments will be the area's first luxury complex in 20 years. Hodges said it will help improve resident's economic status and hopefully welcome in new investors.

"With the kind of residential density this apartment complex is going to offer, I think we will see more commercial retailer, restaurant opportunities coming here to the downtown area," she said

The luxury apartments will be located near Charlestown State Park.

Officials expect construction for the apartment complex to be completed by the end of 2025.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.