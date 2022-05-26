'We're really excited'; After two-year hiatus, Forecastle Festival returns

The music festival at Waterfront Park started 20 years ago. This year, organizers say safety for festival-goers is at the top of their mind.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rain or shine, Forecastle is back along the waterfront after a two-year hiatus.

The music festival will take place Waterfront Park over Memorial Day weekend starting May 27 through May 29.

Lots of people and lots of energy are expected at this year's festival. With that though comes safety preps and other measures, especially in the light of recent tragedies across the US.

“We're really excited because we've upgraded all the staging of the production for this year, we put in a bridge," Ted Heinig, president of AC Entertainment, said. "It's really all about improving the flow on the site."

He said this year is huge for them with headliners like Jack Harlow and Tame Impala.

But through it all, Heinig wants fans to know safety is top of mind, especially after seeing past tragedies that have happened at other festivals.

“Safety is our number one priority. And we work really hard with city officials to make sure that we're following every local protocol and process and also with the officials here at Waterfront Park," he said.

Another reason to celebrate the festival's return is the charitable aspect.

Lauren Hendricks, vice president of the Forecastle Foundation, said the foundation works to conserve environments near and far from Kentucky.

“What we're doing here in Kentucky, is impacting what's happening to our partners in Belize and Argentina, and vice versa," Hendricks said. "So, that's why our mission is to protect and connect the world’s natural awesome."

“To say that we're excited to be back at Forecastle is a drastic understatement," Hendricks said. "I mean, this is how we're able to make the biggest impact for our partners and therefore on our environments."

Organizers said they'll have around nine hydration stations set up with plenty of room for people to fill up on water.