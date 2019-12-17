LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Forecastle embarks on its 18th year, they’ve inked a five-year contract with Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

The announcement was made between the Park and Forecastle's AC Entertainment as they celebrate a half-decade deal between the two.



Forecastle has been held at Waterfront Park for the past 10 years.

“As we celebrate our 10th year at Waterfront Park, we will continue our commitment to support this beautiful welcoming space and preserving Forecastle’s home port,” said Jeff Cuellar, vice president of strategic partnerships for AC Enterainment. “We look forward to celebrating music, art and activism here for years to come.”



Ticket buyers for the 2020 festival will have an opportunity to receive a commemorative gift by adding a donation to Waterfront Park at the time of purchase.



“As a donor-supported park, we rely on the generosity of corporations, foundations and individuals who attend events like Forecastle to continue building the park and preserving its beauty forever,” said Ashley Smith, director of development for Waterfront Development Corporation. “We appreciate the support of AC Entertainment and Forecastle festivalgoers in helping Waterfront Park continue to benefit the entire community.”



The full lineup and details on the 2020 Forecastle experience will be shared early in the new year. All ticketing options, including enhanced layaway plans for less than $20, can be found at ForecastleFest.com.

RELATED: Forecastle Fest docks in Downtown Louisville

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.





