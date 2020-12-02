LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cage The Elephant, Jack Johnson and The 1975 will all headline Forecastle Festival July 17-19.

Louisville native Jack Harlow will also perform Saturday, July 18. Also listed in the 2020 lineup are Carly Rae Jepsen, popular group Brockhampton, Tash Sultana and Third Eye Blind.

The full lineup can be seen below:

Forecastle Festival

Forecastle gave multiple hints on its Twitter leading up to the announcement Feb. 12, but Festive Owl, a Twitter account dedicated to festival news, posted the headliners and several other performers the night before.

3-Day general admission, Yacht Club and student tickets going on sale at noon Feb. 12. Tickets can also be purchased with layaway plans, starting at $20 down. For more information, visit Forecastle's website.

Forecastle just signed a five-year contract with Louisville's Waterfront Park in December. The festival has been held there for the past 10 years.

RELATED: Forecastle inks 5-year deal with Waterfront Park

RELATED: Forecastle Fest docks in Downtown Louisville

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.