LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The union representing Louisville Ford employees says workers have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike against the company.

According to a post on UAW Local 862’s Facebook page, 99% of workers voted to authorize the strike as leaders continue contract negotiations with Ford Motor Company.

UAW 862 OnLine The results are in! Thank you for making such a strong show of solidarity!

The vote doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a strike immediately, it just gives negotiators the authority to determine whether one is needed or not as talks move forward.

Louisville Ford workers voted at the union halls on Chamberlain Lane and Fern Valley Road.

