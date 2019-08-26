LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Workers at Louisville's Ford Motor Company are casting their votes to decide whether to authorize a strike.

The voting will continue again Tuesday at 8 p.m. The union organizing it says they want a new contract.

“We can also hold the company accountable to continue things like healthcare. We have temporary issues in the plant. You got to have dignity going to work. Tell your wife or husband you're ready to start a family, want a new car, new house, what have you. Not that anything’s wrong not to have it. You need to have dignity in the workplace. Temporary workers being utilized. Sometimes as we see it, being abused. Some of those are the main issues,” said Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862.

The vote does not necessarily mean a strike will happen but is used to send a message and pressure the negotiating team.