Product, staffing shortages loom as Ford unveils new Super Duty Truck in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tuesday, Ford announced they will be investing $700 million into the Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP), creating 500 new jobs.

With that also comes the announcement Tuesday night at Churchill Downs, unveiling the motor company's newest Ford Super Duty Truck.

"Kentucky matters, you matter, and the Super Duty matters. Thank you," said Ford CEO Jim Farley.

The investment announcement and new truck is something Shane Collins with Bill Collins Ford said is promising for them.

"The bigger investment they make, the more kind of guaranteed and exciting our future can be," said Collins.

The company announced Tuesday they'd be adding new roles to the already 12,000 jobs here in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear said it will keep the momentum going.

"This investment means a lot of families can breathe a little bit easier, which is really exciting for us," he said. "It means 12,500 jobs, and not just the new 500 jobs."

But with this new truck still comes some hurdles. Thousands of Ford trucks sit across Louisville, unable to be sold due to supply chain issues.

Farley said the issues go beyond just a chip shortage.

"We're not going to release anything until it's right. We've had a lot of supply chain problems that are changing from chips, there's now actually other things like badges and emblems," he said.

Along with product shortages also come staffing shortages.

They're going to start hiring right away for these new roles, however, Farley feels this won't be an issue for their team here in Kentucky.

"Our UAW jobs are well, very well paying; some of our suppliers don't have the resources to pay the kind of wages that we do at Ford," he said.

Beshear said this burden also falls on them as their responsibility and says they're working on remedies right now.

"We're investing $270 million in our career and technical programs in our high schools. For those that decide to go directly into the workforce," he said.

For now, these new diesel trucks include a portable desk, large computer screens and the ability to power entire work sites.

With the introduction of this new truck, new investments and new jobs, they are working hard to overcome any bumps in the road along the way.

Beshear said he's excited to see these next 500 jobs added to the already thousands of workers for Ford here in Kentucky, and said he's excited for a bright future.

