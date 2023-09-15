'Everything's on the table': Group of Ford union workers from Louisville travel to Detroit to support strike

Louisville's UAW chapter president says a strike in the Metro is possible, but he hasn't been told whether it's happening yet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 11,000 Louisville Ford union workers are prepared to strike if, and when, they get the call.

For now, a small group of them actually hit the road Friday to support the picketing effort in downtown Detroit, 30 minutes away from the sole Ford manufacturing plant to strike so far.

Louisville's UAW chapter, Local 862, told WHAS11 that 52 of their employees arrived by bus in Detroit for a 5 p.m. demonstration.

Local 862 President Todd Dunn said it's important to walk in solidarity with those fighting for the same goal, after Thursday's midnight deadline lapsed.

But the question for so many in Louisville: Will either of its two major Ford manufacturing plants, the Louisville Assembly Plant (LAP) and the Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP), soon follow suit?

"I think it's possible, but I have no idea if it will or not -- I haven't been told one way or another," Dunn said. "I haven't been told that's an option because everything's an option right. Everything's on the table."

Dunn told WHAS11 News the point is for the UAW to maintain leverage, and in order to do that, they want to keep the auto giant guessing when it comes to which location may be next.

"If Ford Motor Company could come to the table to get to somewhat of a reasonable spot of what we're trying to achieve for the membership, I think we could turn this around in days -- a matter of three or four days," Dunn said.

Dunn said he's 'hopeful' the strike will be short lived, but believes the company was "a little late in taking things serious."

He continued, saying "their complacency has kind of got them where they're at today."

Dunn said ultimately, wage remains one of the big sticking points. He said if the UAW were to call either of Louisville's two factories to strike in the coming days, they're '1,000% prepared.'

"It will be very precise, very direct, and respectful. Yes, we're dialed in and ready to go," he said.

According to Local 862, business operations at both Louisville Ford plants will run as normal, until told otherwise.

The issue of strike pay continues to get a lot of attention, as there's only so much available in the international fund for all UAW workers. If and when union workers in Louisville were to picket, they'd be paid $500 a week, per person, for as long as the strike lasts.

