Ford shuts down Louisville Assembly Plant for one week due to parts shortage

The shutdown will impact approximately 3,900 hourly workers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 4,000 Ford employees will not work next week due to a parts shortage impacting the Louisville Assembly Plant.

A spokesperson for Ford Motor Company confirmed a "down week" for the plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair, due to a supplier part shortage connected to a global semiconductor shortage.

The shutdown will impact approximately 3,900 hourly workers, all of whom will receive 75% of their gross pay during the down down time.

Ford is not the first company to be impacted by the shortage. Reuters reported makers of cars and electronic devices were concerned by the shortage, which was causing manufacturing delays as demands grow following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, Volkswagen AG announced it would cut production because of a shortage of chips. A spokesperson for General Motors told the Detroit Free Press it was monitoring the situation closely.

"We are aware of the increased demand for semiconductor microchips as the auto industry continues its global recovery," said David Barnas, GM spokesman. "Our supply chain organization is working closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers’ semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impacts on GM production."

WHAS11 will update this story with more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.