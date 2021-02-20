Louisville Assembly Plant shutting down over 'weather-related' parts shortages, Ford says

"The unseasonably cold weather throughout much of North America continues to affect operations at some of our plants in the region," a spokesperson said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford Louisville Assembly Plant has shut down again. This time, weather is to blame.

"The unseasonably cold weather throughout much of North America continues to affect operations at some of our plants in the region," a spokesperson for Ford Motor Company said in an email.



The spokesperson said the plant on Fern Valley Road, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair, will be down the week of Feb. 22 due to "weather-related parts shortages."

The company's Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada will also be closed the week of Feb. 22.

Earlier this year, the Louisville plant was closed due to a supplier part shortage connected to a global semiconductor shortage.

The Kentucky Truck plant will not be impacted.

