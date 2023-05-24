Gov. Beshear, Louisville truck plant workers celebrate arrival of new Ford truck

"This was one of the largest investments in Jefferson County’s history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, several Ford company leaders and thousands of United Auto Workers (UAW) employees celebrated the arrival of a new truck Ford is launching.

The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty truck is now being assembled at the Kentucky Truck Plant off of Chamberlain Lane in east Louisville.

Gov. Beshear described this investment in the people of Kentucky and the Commonwealth's future as "incredible".

“This was one of the largest investments in Jefferson County’s history, and it followed the record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement in Hardin County," Beshear said. "Together, we’re building a brighter future – and I am excited to see this iconic American company continue to succeed right here in Kentucky.”

Ford is one of Kentucky's largest employers, employing more than 12,000 in the state.

