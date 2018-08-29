KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- Forbes has published its annual ranking of America's Top Colleges with the usual names at the top but A few Kentucky schools have made the list.

It’s no surprise Harvard is number one, followed by Yale, Stanford, MIT, and Princeton.

Centre College in Danville is the top Kentucky college on the list at number 193, Transylvania in Lexington came behind them at 289th. The University of Kentucky is number 323 with UofL at 429th.

In Indiana, Notre Dame was the top-ranked university at number 21.

For the list, Forbes ranked 650 schools looking at the benefits the schools provide like alumni salaries, debt after graduation, and graduation rates.

